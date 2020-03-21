Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has stated that there is no an to shut down places of worship over coronavirus scare.

The governor stated this when he received religious leaders in the state.

According to him, decision towards that effect will only come when absolutely necessary.

”There is no plan to shut down places of worship except it becomes absolutely necessary. However, we would want to appeal that for the sake of your congregation, we should look at how to keep people from being too close from one another. It is possible to place visual services” , he said.

Since Nigeria confirmed 12 cases of coronavirus in the country, many states have placed ban on large gathering.

Places mostly affected include religious houses and schools.