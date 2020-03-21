Coronavirus: No New Cases Recorded In China For Third Straight Day

China has no new cases of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) for a third consecutive day, the country said Saturday.

China – the starting point of COVID-19 – has recorded 3,248 deaths, next to Italy, which is the worst-hit country with 3,405 fatalities, according to a report by AFP news agency.

It is understood that the rate of infection has been slowing for weeks in China, while the rest of the world steps up measures to try and battle the pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday applauded China for controlling the outbreak in the central city of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged late 2019.

“Wuhan provides hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation can be turned around,” head of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

Some 56 million people in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province were locked down in late January, but authorities are progressively easing the travel curbs as cases have dwindled.