Coronavirus: Nigerian Railways To Shut Down Train Services

Due to the increasing number of recorded cases of coronavirus , the Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC) will be shutting down train services across the country.

This was disclosed by a credible source of the corporation, according to DailyTrust.

The report says NRC will be making the announcement later on Saturday.

Recall that Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had announced in late February that the country had recorded its first case of the pandemic.

Africa’s most populous nation recorded its 12th COVID-19 case on Thursday, with at least 1,300 contacts being traced.