Coronavirus: Lagos Restricts Social, Religious Gatherings To 20 People

After an increase in the number of coronavirus confirmed cases on Saturday, the government of Lagos state has restricted social and religious gatherings to 20.
The government made the announcement on Saturday, on the grounds that it would assist the state in tracing number of people if need be.
“The Lagos State Government has banned all religious pr social gathering of over 20 people within the State,” it said.
“It is important we all adhere to this directive.”
Public Service Announcement @jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @gbenga_omo@ProfAkinAbayomi @LSMOH #LASG #COVID19Lagos pic.twitter.com/vBzptxyUM0
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) March 21, 2020
Nigeria’s Health Ministry earlier said 10 new cases of coronavirus pandemic have been confirmed in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun and Ekiti states.
This was disclosed by the country’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, in a tweet on Saturday.
Concise News reports that this brings the total number of cases in the country to 22.
“Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of #COVID19 in Lagos and FCT,” Ehanire, said in a tweet.
#Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of #COVID19 in Lagos and FCT.
That is a total of 22 cases in #Nigeria: Lagos 16, FCT 3, Ekiti 1 & Ogun 2. 2 have been discharged.
All cases are clinically stable and receiving adequate care. pic.twitter.com/f82GbSW3bS
— Dr. E. Osagie Ehanire MD, FWACS (@DrEOEhanire) March 21, 2020
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.