Coronavirus: Lagos Restricts Social, Religious Gatherings To 20 People

After an increase in the number of coronavirus confirmed cases on Saturday, the government of Lagos state has restricted social and religious gatherings to 20.

The government made the announcement on Saturday, on the grounds that it would assist the state in tracing number of people if need be.

“The Lagos State Government has banned all religious pr social gathering of over 20 people within the State,” it said.

“It is important we all adhere to this directive.”

Nigeria’s Health Ministry earlier said 10 new cases of coronavirus pandemic have been confirmed in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun and Ekiti states.

This was disclosed by the country’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, in a tweet on Saturday.

Concise News reports that this brings the total number of cases in the country to 22.

“Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of #COVID19 in Lagos and FCT,” Ehanire, said in a tweet.