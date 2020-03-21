Coronavirus: Juventus Star Dybala Confirms He’s Positive

Juventus forward, Paulo Dybala has confirmed both he and his girlfriend have tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19), making him the third Juve player with the disease, Concise News reports.
“Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive,” wrote the Argentina international on his Instagram page.
“Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages.”
The 26-year-old and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini have been self-isolating in their Turin home ever since Rugani became the first Serie A player to test positive on March 11.
“Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19,” read a Juventus statement.
“He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March. He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”
