The Iranian government, on Saturday said that 123 more people died from coronavirus pandemic in the country, Concise News understands.

This raises the death toll in the Islamic republic which is one of the world’s worst-affected countries to 1,556.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 966 more cases have been confirmed over the past 24 hours and 20,610 people are now known to have been infected in Iran.

More than 10,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official data obtained by AFP on Friday.

It is understood that in total, 10,080 deaths have been reported, with most of them – 4,932 – in Europe.

Italy is the worst-hit country with 3,405 fatalities, followed by China – the starting point of the virus – with 3,248, and Iran with 1,433.