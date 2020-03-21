Coronavirus In Nigeria: Italian Who Brought COVID-19 To Lagos Discharged (Images)

The government of Lagos state has allowed the Italian who was first diagnosed with coronavirus in Nigeria to leave the Yaba Mainland Hospital where he was quarantined and treated.

Concise News reports that the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known on his verified Twitter handle late Friday evening.

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had announced in late February that the country had recorded its first case of the pandemic.

The Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), confirmed the Italian had coronavirus, according to the minister.

“As the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos State, I am glad to inform you that the index case the Italian gentleman is now negative,” the Lagos governor tweeted Friday, March 20th.

“Through a combined effort of Lagos State, Ogun State and Federal Health Authorities, we were able to limit the transmission of the virus to a single contact.

“This involved aggressive contact tracing and containment strategies. However, we now have several new imported cases and we hope we can apply the same contact tracing strategy along with social distancing to slow down the outbreak which may be brewing from these new cases.”

The governor also said, “The index patient consented to donate one unit of white blood (otherwise called plasma) before he was discharged today (Friday). The blood plasma is rich in antibody proteins that target the #COVID19 virus.

“The white blood plasma is frozen in our Bio-bank and will be useful in handling new cases.

“The blood plasma will be beneficial for the treatment of new patients in the absence of a defined therapeutic drug for #COVID19 yet.”