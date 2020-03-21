Coronavirus: EPL’s Man Utd, Man City Unite To Support Local Food Banks

English Premier League (EPL) heavyweights Manchester United and Manchester City have donated a combined £100,000 to local food banks in a bid to support them through the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic.

Concise News reports that the Covid-19 outbreak has caused a halt to the 2019-20 season across all of Europe’s major European leagues, including the English top-flight.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Europe as the new centre of the virus after the situation improved in China.

As of Saturday, more than 284,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in over 180 countries and territories, resulting in more than 11,800 deaths and 93,000 recoveries.

Boris Johnson, the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister announced the closure of all public schools this week, while also confirming that all restaurants, pubs, clubs and leisure centres are to close their doors with immediate effect.

For the time being, major food retailers remain open, but concerns have been raised over a potential shortage of supplies as people attempt to stockpile for the months ahead.

Manchester’s two biggest clubs have now made a sizeable contribution to local food banks as they look to meet increased demand from vulnerable people affected by the pandemic.

United and City have each donated £50,000 to the Trussell Trust, an organisation which supports over 1,200 food banks across the country, including 19 in the Great Manchester vicinity.

“We are proud of the role our supporters play in helping local food banks and recognise the increased strain likely to be placed on these charities by the impact of coronavirus,” the two Premier League giants said in a joint statement.

“At a time of challenge for our community, we are pleased to come together with our fans to help vulnerable members of society in a City United.”