Coronavirus: Ekiti Places 42 Persons Under In Isolation

Following a confirmed case of coronavirus pandemic in the Ekiti, the state government on Friday said it placed forty two persons on self-isolation.

This was disclosed by the state governor, Kayode Fayemi who in a statewide broadcast said the persons had direct and indirect contact with the patient.

Fayemi also said a ban has been placed on gatherings of more than 20 persons, including social, religious and family.

He said: “Our contact tracing team has identified 42 direct and indirect contacts of this imported Ekiti index case, most of whom came in contact with him in the process of managing the illness which took him to hospital.

“None of the contacts show any symptoms and are all being observed under self-isolation. In the next 14 days, their samples will be collected and sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for testing and we will update the public on the results and any further developments as we receive them.

“The Ekiti State Isolation Centre has been activated since the confirmation of the positive case, who is currently on admission there, though he is very stable and showing no symptoms as of this morning. Basic amenities to make the stay comfortable have been provided and medical equipment that may be needed for the symptomatic management of positive cases are being provided.”

While announcing the ban on social, political, religious and family gatherings of more than 20 persons, Governor Fayemi also said that all public and private schools in the state would be closed from Monday.

Recall that the state government on Wednesday said that a driver who tested positive for coronavirus drove an American suspected to have contracted the disease and his caregiver all the way from the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, to Ado-Ekiti.

The government, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the driver, whose identity was not revealed, picked his passengers from the airport on the 3rd of March 2020.