Coronavirus In Nigeria: Ekiti Isolates 42 Persons

The government of Ekiti, southwest Nigeria, has placed 42 persons on self-isolation after a confirmed case of coronavirus in the state.

This was disclosed by the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, in a statewide broadcast on Friday.

He said the persons had direct and indirect contact with the patient.

Fayemi also said a ban had been placed on gatherings of more than 20 persons, including social, religious and family.

He said: “Our contact tracing team has identified 42 direct and indirect contacts of this imported Ekiti index case, most of whom came in contact with him in the process of managing the illness which took him to hospital.

“None of the contacts show any symptoms and are all being observed under self-isolation. In the next 14 days, their samples will be collected and sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for testing and we will update the public on the results and any further developments as we receive them.

“The Ekiti State Isolation Centre has been activated since the confirmation of the positive case, who is currently on admission there, though he is very stable and showing no symptoms as of this morning. Basic amenities to make the stay comfortable have been provided and medical equipment that may be needed for the symptomatic management of positive cases are being provided.”

Announcing the ban on social, political, religious and family gatherings of more than 20 persons, Fayemi also said that all public and private schools in the state would be closed from Monday.

The state government had on Wednesday said that a driver who tested positive for coronavirus drove an American suspected to have contracted the disease and his caregiver all the way from the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, to Ado-Ekiti.

The government, in a statement, said that the driver, whose identity was not revealed, picked his passengers from the airport on the 3rd of March, 2020.