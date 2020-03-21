Coronavirus: Asymptomatic Footballer Tested Positive For COVID-19 ‘Tormented’

Sampdoria frontman, Manolo Gabbiadini has said that he is ‘tormented by the idea that he could have infected others with the Coronavirus (Covid-19), Concise News reports.

According to Gabbiadini, he developed no symptoms of the dreaded disease, and is worried about how many humans who have the disease and felt fine just like him.

“I felt fine. Maybe, not thinking I was positive, I’d have gone to the market, bought some fruit and risked transmitting it to an older person with no idea it was happening. That thought torments me, ” Gabbiadini told La Gazzetta dello Sport in a recent interview.

The former Southampton man then advised everyone to practice social-distancing and stay at home.

Gabbiadini, 28, is one of the several Sampdoria players who have been confirmed to have contracted the Covid-19.

Italy’s reported coronavirus death toll is more than 4,000 as of Saturday, outpacing China, the country where the new Coronavirus was first discovered.

As of Saturday, more than 292,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in over 180 countries of the world, resulting in more than 11,900 deaths.