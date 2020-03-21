Coronavirus: Abuja Bans Gathering Of More Than 50 Persons

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has placed a ban on gathering of more than 50 persons to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Malam Abubakar Sani, the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Media and Strategic Communications, made this known in a statement made available to the press.

Sani revealed that the decision was made after a meeting between religious leaders and the FCT administration.

The statement reads: “Based on the advice and guidance of public health authorities, the Presidential Task Force for the Control of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID 19), as well as the outcomes of the National Economic Council meeting, held on Thursday, 19th of March 2020, the FCT Administration held a meeting with religious leaders across the Territory and reached the following decisions;

“Religious leaders and worshippers are enjoined to follow all laid down health protocols as stipulated by the relevant health authorities for the control of the Coronavirus disease while intensifying prayers for the safety of all Nigerians;

“Congregations at places of worship are hereby restricted to a maximum of 50 persons at any given time;

“This measure also applies to social gatherings at event centers, football viewing centers and night clubs, amongst others;

“The essence of this restriction is to make the tracking of suspected cases, if any, easier for the health authorities;

“Residents are also enjoined not to engage in panic buying and always seek for information about the disease from the FCT Public Health Department and other agencies of government

“FCT Administration calls for the understanding and cooperation of all residents of the FCT.”