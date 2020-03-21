CBN Devalues Naira, Restores Uniform Exchange Rate

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has informed all banks and Bureau De Change in the country that it has altered the exchange rate of dollar to naira.

A communique issued on Friday, 20 March, signaled a return of a single exchange rate regime with one dollar selling for N380.

The CBN also directed banks and Bureau De Change against selling the dollar for more than the new rate of N380 to one dollar.

The communique was on the disbursement of the proceeds of the International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO).

This comes after the apex bank denied plans to devalue the naira.