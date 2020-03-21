Biafra: Miyetti Allah Bombed Abule Ado, Says IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has claimed that the Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore bombed Abule-Ado area around Festac Town in Amuwo Odofin Local Government area of Lagos State.

Concise News reported that the Abule Ado incident started on the morning of 15 March 2020 around 9 am was put off in the afternoon around 11 am.

According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the massive fire was caused when a truck rammed into some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant near an already existing vandalised petroleum gas pipeline which triggered the blast.

The Nigerian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) announced that as of 15 March 2020, the number of casualties are 15 persons and 25 injured persons with 50 houses destroyed. This includes the students and the facilities at the Bethelehem Girls College, Abule-Ado which was destroyed.

Nigeria’s terrorist activities have become a norm, no outcry for the bombing of Abula-Edo Trade-Fair Lagos by Miyetti Allah, world’s 4th deadliest terrorist group Join me via Radio Biafra FB, FM, App, satellite & online Date

Sunday 22/03/20 Time

7:00 PM #Biafraland Time — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) March 20, 2020

Self-exiled Kanu who tagged Miyetti Allah “world’s fourth deadliest terrorist group” in his tweet on Friday, said their “activities have become a norm”.

The School Principal of Bethlehem Girls’ College at Abule Ado area of Lagos, Henrietta Alokha, was killed while trying to save her students from the Inferno at the school.

Kanu’s stance on Miyetti Allah being behind the explosion cannot be substantiated though.

The Lagos state government led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu created a relief fund for the victims of the explosion. The funds is marked as a 2 billion naira emergency fund with the Lagos state government donating 250 million naira at its inception.