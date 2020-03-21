Award-winning singer Davido has condemned the poor states of road on his home state of origin, Osun state, Concise News reports.

Davido had visited his hometown Ede and took to social media to lament that the roads are still the same without any development.

“All roads is Osun fucked up ! Everything still the same smh Sad”

One of his followers questioned why the singer’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke did not utilise the money spent on private jets for the roads construction.

Responding, he said “if they let hi why not”

If they let him why not https://t.co/Cw7HICNT6j — Davido (@davido) March 21, 2020

Last year, the singer boasted of his father’s wealth as he stated that there is no money Osun State can make in the next 30 to 40 years that his dad has not made.

Davido said this during a private listening party ahead of his ‘A good time’ to be released in October.

Speaking about politics with MTV Base TV, Davido said: “with the whole politics thing it was first about family, let me tell you a story about my uncle he is the last born of the family. the original politician of the family is serubawon, my father’s elder brother.”