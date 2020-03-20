UTME 2020: JAMB Confirms When Exam Will End Amid Coronavirus Scare

The 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will end in the early days of next week, as against Saturday, April 4, according to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Spokesman for the examination body, Fabian Benjamin, confirmed this development, saying the move was to address the public panic over the spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria.

Concise News reports that the Nigerian government Thursday ordered the immediate closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide to contain the spread of the virus (Covid-19) in Africa’s most populous nation.

“The board has not rescheduled its examination as being speculated. All examination will be finishing on Saturday with only few centres in Bayelsa and Rivers who will be writing in the early days of next week,” the JAMB spokesman said in a statement issued Thursday.

“The board, in its determined efforts to give the candidates the best, has adjusted the schedules of the remaining candidates in these two states. We have also contacted the few candidates to reprint their slips.

“It’s not a general thing as it is being rumoured.”