With the continuous outbreaks of coronavirus pandemic across the globe, Nigerian singer Slimcase believe it is all a scam, Concise News reports.

Recall that Nigeria confirmed four more cases on Thursday, raising the number to 12.

Slimcase, while reacting to US president Donald Trump’s directive that Chloroquine should be used in treating the disease, said nothing of such exists and people only battle malaria lungs flu.

He wrote “I told you all all this is a scam.

“Covid is just malaria lug flu, give it 2 weeks, it will self-cure, so what’s the point”

Meanwhile, three top actors have publicly said they tested positive to coronavirus.