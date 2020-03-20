Seun Kuti Speaks On Coronavirus Outbreak

Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti says the western world has invested more in fight against humans than taking the necessary actions against coronavirus pandemic.
Concise News reports that coronavirus, which spreads across the globe, was first recorded in Wuhan, China.
Reacting to the virus, which has killed over 10,000 people, Kuti took to his Instagram handle to say: “All the hundreds of billions of dollars spent on DEFENCE, has actually been spent on destroying the other, not protecting humanity or the planet.
“It is obvious that the world is unprepared to defend itself from a real enemy!! It is clear that all you can do as DEFENCE is to blow up black and brown people and destroy the environment. #getthesax. By the way hunger is killing thousands everyday, where is the hysteria on that!! Listen if u are African take care but also you know death is close by, no be corona kill them for Amuwo Odofin ooo!!”
View this post on Instagram
All the hundreds of billions of dollars spent on DEFENCE, has actually been spent on destroying the other, not protecting humanity or the planet. It is obvious that the world is unprepared to defend itself from a real enemy!! It is clear that all you can do as DEFENCE is to blow up black and brown people and destroy the environment. #getthesax. By the way hunger is killing thousands everyday, where is the hysteria on that!! Listen if u are African take care but also you know death is close by, no be corona kill them for Amuwo Odofin ooo!!
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.