Seun Kuti Speaks On Coronavirus Outbreak

Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti says the western world has invested more in fight against humans than taking the necessary actions against coronavirus pandemic.

Concise News reports that coronavirus, which spreads across the globe, was first recorded in Wuhan, China.

Reacting to the virus, which has killed over 10,000 people, Kuti took to his Instagram handle to say: “All the hundreds of billions of dollars spent on DEFENCE, has actually been spent on destroying the other, not protecting humanity or the planet.

“It is obvious that the world is unprepared to defend itself from a real enemy!! It is clear that all you can do as DEFENCE is to blow up black and brown people and destroy the environment. #getthesax. By the way hunger is killing thousands everyday, where is the hysteria on that!! Listen if u are African take care but also you know death is close by, no be corona kill them for Amuwo Odofin ooo!!”