Senate Suspends Public Hearings Over Coronavirus

The Nigeria Senate has suspended all public hearings from Tuesday, March 24, until further notice.
This follows the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.
The Upper Chamber is also suspending excursions to the National Assembly as well as shutting the Senate gallery until further notice.
These decisions were announced by the President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan on Thursday during plenary.
The Senate gallery is where visitors and journalists observe plenary proceedings.
Senator Lawan, however, did not announce the suspension of plenary sessions in the Senate.
