Second Coronavirus Death Recorded In Sub-Saharan Africa

Gabon, with four confirmed cases of coronavirus, announced on Friday its first death from COVID-19, Concise News reports.
The deceased, a 50-year-old man, was also the second fatality in sub-Saharan Africa.
A member of Gabon’s coronavirus team Guy Patrick Obiang Ndong said that the man, who had recently been in France, died “from complications arising from diabetes and acute respiratory distress syndrome.”
Gabon has already restricted international flights, closed schools and banned gatherings of more than 30 people.
Burkina Faso had, on Wednesday, announced the first known death in Sub-Saharan Africa.
The man was a 62-year-old legislator who also had diabetes.
The total of confirmed coronavirus cases across Africa stands at 881.
