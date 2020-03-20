Ondo Govt Orders School Closure Over Coronavirus

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has ordered the closure of all schools in the state as part of measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the state.

This followed a suspected case of a 70-year patient currently being isolated at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Akure.

Simply identified as David, the patient was said to have just returned from Maryland in the United States and developed symptoms associated with coronavirus

Doctors at the hospital said he was coughing, had pneumonia, hypertensive and was brought in unconscious.

In a statewide broadcast to the people of Ondo State on Thursday night, Akeredolu said the steps taken was to ensure the health system is ready to manage the situation effectively in collaboration with the federal government and other development partners.

Governor Akeredolu identified the steps to include equipping the state infectious disease hospital as a treatment centre for the disease, upgrading the state disease surveillance network to be able to identify cases and ensure proper community surveillance as well as rolled out a sustained media campaign on the COVID-19 infection.

Akeredolu said he has set up a high-level inter-ministerial committee headed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, to coordinate the state’s response to COVID-19 challenge.

According to him, “In furtherance of this, we have also directed the closure of all primary and secondary schools as well tertiary institutions in the state as from Friday 20th, March 2020 until further notice.

“This measure is to harvest our children into the safety net for proper monitoring and care.”