Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Friday, March 20th, 2020

Coronavirus: Lagos Govt Speaks On 1300 COVID-19 Suspects

The Lagos state government says it is tracking at least 1300 people that contacted the 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. Commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, said on Thursday that government was following up the huge number of suspects to find information about the state of their health. He appealed to the suspects to self-isolate and report themselves if they develop symptoms.

Coronavirus: Buhari Tells Nigerians What To Do After 12 Confirmed Cases

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians not to panic over the rise in coronavirus cases in Nigeria, Concise News reports. Africa’s most populous nation, as of March 19, houses 12 cases of Covid-19, with at least 1,300 contacts being traced. But president Buhari, through his media aide, Garba Shehu, said Thursday that the Nigerian government was on top of the situation.

Nigeria Closes All Schools As COVID-19 Cases Rise

The Nigerian government Thursday ordered immediate closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Africa’s most populous nation. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono confirmed this move, according to a communique, noting that all 104 Unity Schools in Nigeria should close on the 26th of March, 2020, till further notice.

Pastor Kumuyi Makes Major Announcements Over Coronavirus

Pastor William Kumuyi of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry on Thursday announced the suspension of all Sunday services at the church’s headquarters in Gbagada, Lagos, over the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. He made this announcement one day after the government of Lagos banned all religious gathering of over 50 people within the state to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Africa’s most populous country.

Lagos State Confirms Four New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Lagos state Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed four new cases of coronavirus, barely 24 hours after five cases were reported in the country. This makes it 12 confirmed cases in Nigeria, though one patient has fully recovered.

Coronavirus: US Cancels All Visa Appointments In Nigeria

The United States has stopped all visa appointments after the Nigerian government on Wednesday issued a travel ban on the country and 12 others over the spread of the coronavirus. A statement from the US embassy in Nigeria says, “As of March 18, 2020, the United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria is cancelling routine non-immigrant visa appointments.”

UTME 2020: JAMB Confirms When Exam Will End Amid Coronavirus Scare

The 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will end in the early days of next week, as against Saturday, April 4, according to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). Spokesman for the examination body, Fabian Benjamin, confirmed this development, saying the move was to address the public panic over the spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria.

EPL Star Willian Speaks On Chelsea Future

As transfer speculation about his future increases, Chelsea winger Willian has promised the Premier League side his loyalty. The Brazilian joined The Blues from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 and has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the London side.

