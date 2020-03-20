Nigeria Shuts Down Three International Airports Over Coronavirus

The Nigerian government has closed three international airports as part of its strategic measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in Africa’s most populous nation.

The three airports would be closed on Saturday, March 21, 2020, till further notice, according to a statement signed by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu.

The three airports shut are: Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

However, Nuhu said the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, would still be opened.

He said that no flight operations would be allowed from the 13 COVID-19 (Coronavirus) high-risk countries.

Africa’s most populous nation, as of March 19, houses 12 cases of Covid-19, with at least 1,300 contacts being traced.