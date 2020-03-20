Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, March 20th, 2020.

Kogi: FEC Approves N2bn For State Inland Port

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N2 billion revised cost for the completion of an inland river port in Lokoja, Kogi State, North-Central Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Transport, Ms. Gbemisola Saraki, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Ministry of Transportation presented a memo to the council for approval of revised estimate total cost for the completion of the construction of an inland river port in Jemata-Akpanya, Lokoja, Kogi State. Read more here.

Coronavirus: Kogi Shuts Down Schools, Bans Mass Gatherings

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has ordered the closure of public and private schools in the state indefinitely as measures in preventing the spread of coronavirus (covid-19) disease in the state.

The affected institutions include tertiary, secondary and primary schools.

Bello in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, in Lokoja on Friday, said the closure of schools and other public gathering places take effect from Monday, March 23, 2020. Read more here.

