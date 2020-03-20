Latest Coronavirus Update For Today, Friday, March 20th 2020

Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) update for today Friday, March 19th, 2020, on Concise News.

Lagos Govt Speaks On 1,300 COVID-19 Suspects

The Lagos state government says it is tracking at least 1300 people that contacted the 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, said on Thursday that government was following up the huge number of suspects to find information about the state of their health.

He appealed to the suspects to self-isolate and report themselves if they develop symptoms.

Buhari Tells Nigerians What To Do After 12 Confirmed Cases

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians not to panic over the rise in coronavirus cases in Nigeria, Concise News reports.

Africa’s most populous nation, as of March 19, houses 12 cases of Covid-19, with at least 1,300 contacts being traced.

But president Buhari, through his media aide, Garba Shehu, said Thursday that the Nigerian government was on top of the situation.

Nigeria Closes All Schools As COVID-19 Cases Rise

The Nigerian government Thursday ordered immediate closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Africa’s most populous nation.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono confirmed this move, according to a communique, noting that all 104 Unity Schools in Nigeria should close on the 26th of March, 2020, till further notice.

Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, confirmed four new cases of coronavirus Thursday, barely 24 hours after five cases were reported in the country.

Pastor Kumuyi Makes Major Announcements Over Coronavirus

Pastor William Kumuyi of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry on Thursday announced the suspension of all Sunday services at the church’s headquarters in Gbagada, Lagos, over the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

He made this announcement one day after the government of Lagos banned all religious gathering of over 50 people within the state to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Africa’s most populous country.

The Lagos state Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed four new cases of coronavirus, barely 24 hours after five cases were reported in the country.

UTME 2020: JAMB Confirms When Exam Will End Amid Coronavirus Scare

The 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will end in the early days of next week, as against Saturday, April 4, according to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Spokesman for the examination body, Fabian Benjamin, confirmed this development, saying the move was to address the public panic over the spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria.

Lagos State Confirms Four New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Lagos state Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed four new cases of coronavirus, barely 24 hours after five cases were reported in the country.

Concise News reports that this makes it 12 confirmed cases in Nigeria, though one patient has fully recovered.

2Baba Postpones Cameroon Concert Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Singer 2Baba has announced the cancellation of his concert in Cameroon over fears of the coronavirus pandemic, Concise News reports.

He made this announcement in an Instagram post.

The singer was expected to perform in Douala, Cameroon on the 28th of March.

Although the new date has not been announced, the “African Queen” crooner asked his fans to be safe.

Coronavirus: RCCG Issues New Directives To All Parishes In Lagos, Ogun

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has directed all parishes with more than 50 members in Lagos and Ogun states to hold services in their house fellowship centres.

This follows a ban Lagos state government placed on all religious gathering of over 50 people within the state to curtail the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Ogun state government also restricted gatherings of more than 50 people, after the recorded cases of coronavirus in Nigeria rose to eight on Wednesday.

Italy Records 475 Deaths In 24 Hours

Italy now has the worst case in the outbreak of coronavirus after the European country recorded 475 deaths in 24 hours, Concise News reports.

China, where the disease broke out in December, did not have up to such a number of deaths in a single day.

Lombardy, the worst-hit region in Italy, recorded 319 deaths in one day, according to the BBC.

That’s all for now on the latest coronavirus news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this online news medium.