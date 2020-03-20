Former Bayelsa Senator Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife To Cancer

Wife of the former Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Ben Murray-Bruce, has died of cancer, Concise News reports.
In a statement on Friday on his verified Twitter handle, the Silverbird Group CEO said his wife died at the age 43-years-old.
He wrote, “I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken.
“Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met.
“Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever.
“I miss you, my sweetheart, and my most beautiful girl, Evelyn Murray-Bruce. Forever yours.”
