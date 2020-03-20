Find Out Week 37 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, Panel

This is the week 37 2020 UK football pool fixtures and panel games originally scheduled for all divisions this weekend.
Concise News allows you to follow all UK’s football tournament standings by pool result for week 37 2020.
Week 37 2020 Coupon Pool Information
Panel: All
WEEK 37 – UK 2019/2020, 21-Mar-2020
|#
|Past Coupon Results
|Result
|Status
|1
|Burnley
|(P) x (P)
|Watford
|Panel
|2
|Wolves
|(P) x (P)
|Bournemouth
|Panel
|3
|Barnsley
|(P) x (P)
|Blackburn
|Panel
|4
|Hull
|(P) x (P)
|Middlesboro
|Panel
|5
|Leeds
|(P) x (P)
|Luton
|Panel
|6
|Millwall
|(P) x (P)
|Swansea
|Panel
|7
|Nott’m For.
|(P) x (P)
|Bristol C.
|Panel
|8
|Q.P.R.
|(P) x (P)
|Fulham
|Panel
|9
|Wigan
|(P) x (P)
|Stoke
|Panel
|10
|Accrington
|(P) x (P)
|Doncaster
|Panel
|11
|Wimbledon
|(P) x (P)
|Tranmere
|Panel
|12
|Fleetwood
|(P) x (P)
|Rotherham
|Panel
|13
|Milton K.D.
|(P) x (P)
|Gillingham
|Panel
|14
|Peterboro
|(P) x (P)
|Bristol R.
|Panel
|15
|Rochdale
|(P) x (P)
|Burton A.
|Panel
|16
|Southend
|(P) x (P)
|Bolton
|Panel
|17
|Bradford C.
|(P) x (P)
|Macclesfield
|Panel
|18
|Carlisle
|(P) x (P)
|Leyton O.
|Panel
|19
|Cheltenham
|(P) x (P)
|Grimsby
|Panel
|20
|Crewe
|(P) x (P)
|Forest G.
|Panel
|21
|Mansfield
|(P) x (P)
|Walsall
|Panel
|22
|Morecambe
|(P) x (P)
|Stevenage
|Panel
|23
|Newport Co.
|(P) x (P)
|Colchester
|Panel
|24
|Oldham
|(P) x (P)
|Port Vale
|Panel
|25
|Plymouth
|(P) x (P)
|Exeter
|Panel
|26
|Scunthorpe
|(P) x (P)
|Salford C.
|Panel
|27
|Swindon
|(P) x (P)
|Crawley
|Panel
|28
|Celtic
|(P) x (P)
|St Johnstone
|Panel
|29
|Hamilton
|(P) x (P)
|Hibernian
|Panel
|30
|Hearts
|(P) x (P)
|Ross County
|Panel
|31
|Livingston
|(P) x (P)
|Aberdeen
|Panel
|32
|Motherwell
|(P) x (P)
|Kilmarnock
|Panel
|33
|St Mirren
|(P) x (P)
|Rangers
|Panel
|34
|Dundee Utd.
|(P) x (P)
|Alloa
|Panel
|35
|Dunfermline
|(P) x (P)
|Morton
|Panel
|36
|Inverness
|(P) x (P)
|Dundee
|Panel
|37
|Queen O’Sth
|(P) x (P)
|Arbroath
|Panel
|38
|Airdrie
|(P) x (P)
|Dumbarton
|Panel
|39
|Clyde
|(P) x (P)
|Peterhead
|Panel
|40
|Falkirk
|(P) x (P)
|Stranraer
|Panel
|41
|Montrose
|(P) x (P)
|Forfar
|Panel
|42
|Raith
|(P) x (P)
|East Fife
|Panel
|43
|Annan
|(P) x (P)
|Edinburgh C.
|Panel
|44
|Brechin
|(P) x (P)
|Cowdenbeath
|Panel
|45
|Cove R.
|(P) x (P)
|Albion R.
|Panel
|46
|Queens Pk
|(P) x (P)
|Stirling A.
|Panel
|47
|Stenhsemuir
|(P) x (P)
|Elgin
|Panel
|48
|Aldershot
|(P) x (P)
|Woking
|Panel
|49
|Dagenham
|(P) x (P)
|Dover
|Panel
