Find Out Week 37 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, Panel

By - 31 mins on March 20, 2020
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane wheels away after his goal at Norwich (Photo Courtesy: Liverpool website)

This is the week 37 2020 UK football pool fixtures and panel games originally scheduled for all divisions this weekend.

Concise News allows you to follow all UK’s football tournament standings by pool result for week 37 2020.

Week 37 2020 Coupon Pool Information

Panel: All

WEEK 37 – UK 2019/2020, 21-Mar-2020

# Past Coupon Results Result Status
1 Burnley (P) x (P) Watford Panel
2 Wolves (P) x (P) Bournemouth Panel
3 Barnsley (P) x (P) Blackburn Panel
4 Hull (P) x (P) Middlesboro Panel
5 Leeds (P) x (P) Luton Panel
6 Millwall (P) x (P) Swansea Panel
7 Nott’m For. (P) x (P) Bristol C. Panel
8 Q.P.R. (P) x (P) Fulham Panel
9 Wigan (P) x (P) Stoke Panel
10 Accrington (P) x (P) Doncaster Panel
11 Wimbledon (P) x (P) Tranmere Panel
12 Fleetwood (P) x (P) Rotherham Panel
13 Milton K.D. (P) x (P) Gillingham Panel
14 Peterboro (P) x (P) Bristol R. Panel
15 Rochdale (P) x (P) Burton A. Panel
16 Southend (P) x (P) Bolton Panel
17 Bradford C. (P) x (P) Macclesfield Panel
18 Carlisle (P) x (P) Leyton O. Panel
19 Cheltenham (P) x (P) Grimsby Panel
20 Crewe (P) x (P) Forest G. Panel
21 Mansfield (P) x (P) Walsall Panel
22 Morecambe (P) x (P) Stevenage Panel
23 Newport Co. (P) x (P) Colchester Panel
24 Oldham (P) x (P) Port Vale Panel
25 Plymouth (P) x (P) Exeter Panel
26 Scunthorpe (P) x (P) Salford C. Panel
27 Swindon (P) x (P) Crawley Panel
28 Celtic (P) x (P) St Johnstone Panel
29 Hamilton (P) x (P) Hibernian Panel
30 Hearts (P) x (P) Ross County Panel
31 Livingston (P) x (P) Aberdeen Panel
32 Motherwell (P) x (P) Kilmarnock Panel
33 St Mirren (P) x (P) Rangers Panel
34 Dundee Utd. (P) x (P) Alloa Panel
35 Dunfermline (P) x (P) Morton Panel
36 Inverness (P) x (P) Dundee Panel
37 Queen O’Sth (P) x (P) Arbroath Panel
38 Airdrie (P) x (P) Dumbarton Panel
39 Clyde (P) x (P) Peterhead Panel
40 Falkirk (P) x (P) Stranraer Panel
41 Montrose (P) x (P) Forfar Panel
42 Raith (P) x (P) East Fife Panel
43 Annan (P) x (P) Edinburgh C. Panel
44 Brechin (P) x (P) Cowdenbeath Panel
45 Cove R. (P) x (P) Albion R. Panel
46 Queens Pk (P) x (P) Stirling A. Panel
47 Stenhsemuir (P) x (P) Elgin Panel
48 Aldershot (P) x (P) Woking Panel
49 Dagenham (P) x (P) Dover Panel

