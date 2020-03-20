FG Shuts Down Three International Airports Over Coronavirus

The Federal Government has closed three international airports in the country as part of its strategic measures to curb the spread of coronavirus across the country.

In a statement signed by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, the three airports would be closed till further notice effective Saturday, March 21.

The three airports shut are; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

However, he said the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos would still be opened.

He added that no flight operations will be allowed from the thirteen COVID-19 (Coronavirus) high-risk countries.

Africa’s most populous nation, as of March 19, houses 12 cases of Covid-19, with at least 1,300 contacts being traced.