EPL: Solskjær Wanted Me To Stay At Man United – Lukaku

Inter Milan forward, Romelu Lukaku, has revealed that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær wanted him to stay at Manchester United before his eventual departure from the English Premier League (EPL) last summer.

Concise News reports that the Belgian became one of the scapegoats of United’s lackluster performances last term, and he could not tolerate the criticisms from fans further, hence, his decision to move on to another club.

Now, he has disclosed that the Norwegian tactician did not actually want him to depart.

“One bad year can happen to everybody in their career. It was just done for me,” Lukaku said in a YouTube interview with Ian Wright.

“You know what happened behind the scenes, it was just done. For me, it was done.

“It was a difficult situation where for myself I had to make a decision where I have to go somewhere where I can learn other aspects of my game and work with somebody that wanted me as well.

“Ole wanted me to stay, but I told him I was over. I didn’t have the energy. All credit to him because he’s been a man and he helped me make the move away.”

On their recent impressive performances, ‘Big Rom’ wishes the Old Trafford club “nothing but the best”.

“They’re going the right way because they’re bringing in the right players,” Lukaku stated.

“Ole is doing a good job and the results are going for them. I’m wishing them nothing but the best.

“It’s a club that gave me a platform that I’ve never seen in my life, so for me to be disrespectful about Man U or any other club I played for in England I think is a bit childish. I think I went past that stage of talking back to people.”

Lukaku, 26, and the rest of the Nerazzurri squad are currently in isolation following the coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 10,000 worldwide.