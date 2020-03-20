Diamond Platnumz’s Manager Tests Positive To Coronavirus

Sallam Sharaf, the manager of Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz has joined plethora of public figures who announced that they tested positive to coronavirus.
Sharaf disclosed his status in an Instagram post, where he also said he is under mandatory quarantine and being monitored closely by doctors.
He wrote: “I have received coronavirus test results, and I would like to confirm that it has turned out positive. Currently, I am under mandatory quarantine, and being monitored closely by doctors. I would like to thank the Tanzanian Government for the good medical services I am receiving. Since Tuesday, I have been in isolation.
“I am all alone at the ward it is as if I have hired this whole space for myself. I thank the nurses and the general administration for the care they have afforded me since I arrived here two days ago. May God protect them, and give them good health. “
View this post on Instagram
HABARI…!! Napenda kuwajulisha na kuwatoa hofu ndugu, jamaa na marafiki kuwa nimepata majibu ya vipimo na nimeonekana nikiwa na Corona Virus, kwa sasa nipo chini ya uwangalizi mzuri na afya yangu inaendelea vizuri, pia niishukuru serikali kwa maandalizi mazuri na huduma nayopata wodini, Kwenye kituo toka juzi nipo peke yangu kama nimekikodisha vile 😅, wahudumu wanaushirikiano mzuri Mungu awalinde na awape afya njema maana wamejitolea nafasi zao kutupatia huduma sisi waathirika, hili janga la kimataifa linakwepeka kama tutafuata ushauri nasaha kutoka kwenye Wizara husika, naomba kwa wote tuwe salama na familia zetu, tuchukue tahadhari mapema. Be Strong and Be Safe Everyone out there #AllahBlessUsAll
Sharaf reportedly traveled to Europe where he visited Switzerland, Denmark, and France and returned to Tanzania recently where he tested positive.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.