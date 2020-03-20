Diamond Platnumz’s Manager Tests Positive To Coronavirus

Sallam Sharaf, the manager of Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz has joined plethora of public figures who announced that they tested positive to coronavirus.

Sharaf disclosed his status in an Instagram post, where he also said he is under mandatory quarantine and being monitored closely by doctors.

He wrote: “I have received coronavirus test results, and I would like to confirm that it has turned out positive. Currently, I am under mandatory quarantine, and being monitored closely by doctors. I would like to thank the Tanzanian Government for the good medical services I am receiving. Since Tuesday, I have been in isolation.

“I am all alone at the ward it is as if I have hired this whole space for myself. I thank the nurses and the general administration for the care they have afforded me since I arrived here two days ago. May God protect them, and give them good health. “

Sharaf reportedly traveled to Europe where he visited Switzerland, Denmark, and France and returned to Tanzania recently where he tested positive.