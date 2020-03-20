COVID-19: WAEC Postpones May/June 2020 WASSCE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has postponed the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

WAEC postponed the annual examination, scheduled to begin April 6, 2020, indefinitely after the Nigerian government shut down schools across Africa’s most populous nation.

“The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in Nigeria, nay, the West African sub-region, has decided to put on hold the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2020, earlier scheduled to commence on April 6, 2020,” WAEC Nigeria’s Head of National Office, Patrick Ehidiamen Areghan, said in a statement.

“This is as a result of the impact of the novel and deadly Corona Virus pandemic (COVID-19) and the serious implications it has for the conduct of the WASSCE for school candidates, 2020, coupled with the anxieties it has generated among the populace.

“This decision is a demonstration of the organisation’s concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by the Federal and State Governments of Nigeria and the governments of the other member countries to check the spread of the disease.

“Areghan said the timetable for the examination had been suspended and would be “reviewed once the health situation improves.”

Nigeria, as of March 20, houses 12 cases of COVID-19, with at least 1,300 contacts being traced.

But president Buhari, through his media aide, Garba Shehu, said Thursday that the Nigerian government was on top of the situation.

“To prevent the spread of cases imported into Nigeria, the President has already ordered the restrictions of travel from 13 countries, each with more than 1,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Government has also suspended visas issued to nationals of these countries. The restriction will take effect from March 21 and will remain until further notice. While Nigeria delights in welcoming the world, the safety and protection of our citizens and land must take priority,” a statement from Shehu read.

“The various agencies of government including Media owned by the government have embarked on vigorous campaigns promoting hygiene measures. There are, currently, very stringent regimes of checks at the points of air and sea entry into the country. The effort Nigeria is making as is well known, has already received the commendation of the World Health Organisation (WHO).”