Coronavirus: Top Islamic Scholar Mufti Menk Offers Prayer In ‘This Time Of Panic’

Famous Islamic Scholar, Mufti Menk, has shared a prayer for people who are ill with the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and made supplication to God to “give us a strong sense of social responsibility to do what is right.”

Concise News reports that as of Friday, more than 246,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in at least 180 countries and territories, resulting in more than 10,000 deaths and 88,000 recoveries.

Religious authorities across the planet have moved to cancel or limit weekly prayer gatherings to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

In Lagos, Nigeria for instance, on Friday, religious authorities asked Muslims to pray at home as nations of the world stepped-up measures to fight the spread of the novel virus.

The Chief Imam of Lagos State House of Assembly Mosque, Dr. AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, announced on his known Facebook account that “there will be no Jumat Service until further notice due to the government policy on Coronavirus.”

The Alausa Secretariat Mosque and Old Secretariat Mosque at Government Reserved Area (GRA) Ikeja have been shut down.

Menk, a Zimbabwean preacher who has a massive following across the globe, took to his verified Facebook on Friday and wrote thus: “Almighty. Forgive our sins & grant us ease in this time of distress & anxiety. We ask You to stop the spread of #coronavirus that’s taken the world by storm. Grant healing & comfort to those who’ve been infected. Give us a strong sense of social responsibility to do what’s right!‬”