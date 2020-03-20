Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

The weekly Community Development Service (CDS) activities of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has been suspended indefinitely due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

The scheme made this known in a press statement on Friday in Abuja and signed by its Director of Human Resource Management Abdulrazak Salawu.

According to the statement, the suspension of the CDS follows the shutting down of its orientation camps nationwide.

The statement explained that the CDS meetings have a large number of persons coming in close contact as corps members across the country meet weekly in their local governments and once in a month in their zones.

It also ordered all local government inspectors to immediately comply with the directive.

The statement read, “Sequel to the pandemic of coronavirus globally and management’s concern for the wellbeing of corps members nationwide, I am directed to inform you to suspend all Community Development Service activities until further notice.

“This obvious course of action is directed by circumstances beyond our control.

“The sudden changes in many countries warranting social changes between persons and isolation of persons on account of COVID-19 present no other option, but to stop CDS activities because of large number of persons in close contact.

“With the abundance of caution, avoidance of errors is easily achievable.”