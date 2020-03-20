Coronavirus: Nse Ikpe-Etim In Self-Isolation After Trip From UK

Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe-Etim has announced that she is under self-isolation, following her return from United Kingdom.

Concise News reports that the federal government on Wednesday listed United Kingdom as one of the countries with high-risk of coronavirus.

In a tweet on Friday, Ikpe-Etim said she was following the directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which earlier announced that anyone returning from another country should be in self-isolation.

“Hi lovelies, Yesterday, in the morning, I returned to Lagos from the UK – one of the countries listed as a COVID-19 hotspot by the Federal Ministry of Health. I am presently in Self-Isolation according to the directives of the NCDC and in constant communication with them. 1/3, “she tweeted.

Hi lovelies, Yesterday, in the morning, I returned to Lagos from the UK – one of the countries listed as a COVID-19 hotspot by the Federal Ministry of Health. I am presently in Self-Isolation according to the directives of the NCDC and in constant communication with them. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/qEPqh9p3fR — Nse Ikpe-Etim (@NseIkpeEtim) March 20, 2020

Hours ago, Nigeria confirmed four more cases of the virus, making it a total of eight in the country.