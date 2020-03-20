Coronavirus: Nollywood Star In Self-Isolation After Trip From UK

Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe-Etim says she has gone into self-isolation after returning to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.
Concise News reports that the Nigerian government on Wednesday listed United Kingdom as one of the coronavirus-high-risk countries.
In a tweet on Friday, Ikpe-Etim said she was following the directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The agency had announced that anyone returning from another country should go into self-isolation.
“Hi lovelies, Yesterday, in the morning, I returned to Lagos from the UK – one of the countries listed as a COVID-19 hotspot by the Federal Ministry of Health. I am presently in Self-Isolation according to the directives of the NCDC and in constant communication with them. 1/3,” she tweeted.
