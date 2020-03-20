Home » Coronavirus: Nollywood Star In Self-Isolation After Trip From UK

Coronavirus: Nollywood Star In Self-Isolation After Trip From UK

By - 2 hours on March 20, 2020
Nse Ikpe-Etim (source: Instagram)

Nse Ikpe-Etim (source: Instagram)

Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe-Etim says she has gone into self-isolation after returning to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

Concise News reports that the Nigerian government on Wednesday listed United Kingdom as one of the coronavirus-high-risk countries.

In a tweet on Friday, Ikpe-Etim said she was following the directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The agency had announced that anyone returning from another country should go into self-isolation.

“Hi lovelies, Yesterday, in the morning, I returned to Lagos from the UK – one of the countries listed as a COVID-19 hotspot by the Federal Ministry of Health.  I am presently in Self-Isolation according to the directives of the NCDC and in constant communication with them. 1/3,” she tweeted.

 

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.