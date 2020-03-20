Coronavirus: Mikel Lifts Lid On Trabzonspor Exit

Amid the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic, former Nigerian national team captain, John Mikel Obi, has hit out at the football administrators in Turkey, saying “they don’t care”.

Concise News reports that the Turkish top-flight leaders handed Chelsea legend, Mikel his clearance after he expressed concern on social media over the safety of players.

Several leagues across the globe have been halted during the coronavirus outbreak, but until Thursday, the Turkish league continued playing behind closed doors over the past three weeks.

“They [the club] were really upset about the whole thing,” Mikel told The Athletic recently.

“I was told to meet with the president (Ahmet Agaoglu) in his office one-on-one. He asked me to take [the post] down. I told him I wasn’t going to do that.

“It’s my opinion. This is how I feel. We live in a free world. I have freedom of speech. I can express my opinion.

“I wanted to win the league too but at this point in time, we have to think about what is more important: to save peoples’ lives.

“I want to help in any way that I can to defeat this virus. For us to be out there playing; I don’t think we are helping the global situation. I don’t feel it is right for us to play football.

“UEFA has postponed football. How come they are still playing in Turkey? It’s not right at all. But Trabzonspor were not having it — for me, they don’t care.”

Furthermore, the 32-year-old ruled out the possibility of him heading back to Trabzon.

“I explained to the club that I needed to see and be with my kids,” he added.

“They were calling me every single morning, crying on the phone, wondering why their friends were not coming over for playdates, why they can’t touch anyone on the street.

“I knew if I came home, they’d be relaxed because they’d then know Daddy was home.

“I told the club, ‘OK, if that’s what you’re saying, I’m ready to give up my contract. To be with my family, to help the world to do the right thing — everybody needs to stay at home at this point in time.’

“Go back to Trabzonspor? No chance.

“Not with the way they have dealt with this situation.

“We have to look at ourselves sometimes in life and ask what is more important? Who do I want to be friends with? When I’m in trouble, who is going to look after me?

“And, the way they have dealt with this, I don’t see myself going back to Trabzonspor again.”