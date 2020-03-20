Coronavirus: Makinde Apologises For Organising PDP Rally

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has apologised for organising a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mega rally in the state amid the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

No fewer than a thousand persons were present at the PDP rally, which had other governors of the party in attendance including Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State.

Many Nigerians have described the party’s action as ‘irresponsible’, ‘insensitive’ and ‘disappointing’.

Makinde, who has been under scathing criticisms since the rally held Wednesday in Ibadan, the state capital, said he regretted his action which “should not have happened”.

The governor said, “I have received your complaints about the rally that was held yesterday, and I feel obligated to state in clear terms that we acted based on the information we had at that time. In retrospect, it should not have happened and I take responsibility for that lapse in judgement.

“We do not currently have any confirmed case of coronavirus in Oyo State; (yet,) we still all need to be more proactive.”

Makinde said the state government would set up the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force led by himself and it would hold its first meeting on Friday, March 20, 2020.

“Immediately after the meeting, I will hold a press conference and update you on all decisions reached and so far, implemented,” he added.