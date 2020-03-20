Coronavirus: Lagos Govt Speaks On 1300 COVID-19 Suspects

The Lagos state government says it is tracking at least 1300 people that contacted the 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, said on Thursday that government was following up the huge number of suspects to find information about the state of their health.

He appealed to the suspects to self-isolate and report themselves if they develop symptoms.

The health commissioner said 19 people were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, with four out of them testing positive for the virus.

The positive cases have been isolated for treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, according to the health commissioner.

One of the four new cases, it was gathered, is a woman.

She had contact with the Nigerian woman who returned from the United Kingdom and currently receiving treatment for testing positive.

“The second new case is a female who returned from France on March 14 on a Turkish Airline TK 1830,” he said; while the third case is Nigerian man in his 50s who had not travelled anywhere, but tested positive for the virus.

As for the fourth new case, he is Nigerian man who arrived in Lagos from Frankfurt on Lufthansa Airline flight number LH568 on March 13.

“It is clear that we have combination of imported cases and local transmission. The Executive of Lagos State is meeting on the next stage on social distancing,” the commissioner said.

“The best way to slow the rate is to halt movement of the virus from person to person.”

Meanwhile, the first index case, Italian man, has tested negative for COVID-19.

The health commissioner said that the Italian would soon be discharged, as he urged citizens to remain calm, practice constant handwashing and good respiratory hygiene.

As of 19 March 2020, more than 206,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in not less than 170 countries and territories, with major outbreaks in China, Italy, and Iran.

Italy now has the worst case in the outbreak of coronavirus after the European country recorded 475 deaths in 24 hours.

Lombardy, the worst-hit region in Italy, recorded 319 deaths in one day, according to the BBC.