Coronavirus: I Miss Football, Says Ighalo

Manchester United striker, Odion Jude Ighalo has said that he misses football amid the extensive suspension of sporting activities due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Concise News reports that the English Premier League (EPL) and Football League’s current season has been postponed until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus crisis, following a video conference meeting on Thursday.

The Football Association, Premier League, English Football League (EFL) and women’s professional game bodies, along with players and managers associations, agreed to extend the formal end-date for the 2019/2020 season “indefinitely” in a bid to try to complete the campaign, they said in a joint statement.

The on-loan Shanghai Greenland Shenhua of China striker has scored in all three of his starts in all competitions for Manchester United, with the erstwhile Super Eagles of Nigeria frontman netting four goals in total.

Ighalo, 30, and the rest of the Red Devils squad are currently in isolation following the coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 10,000 worldwide.

He has been nominated for Manchester United’s Player of the Month award for March and faces competition from fellow January signing Bruno Fernandes, captain Harry Maguire, and midfielder Fred.