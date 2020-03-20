Coronavirus: Formula 1 Teams Reach Agreement On 2020 Race Calendar

Amid the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Formula 1 (F1) patrons have agreed to delay the planned 2021 rules until 2022 and work to squeeze as many races into this season as possible.

Concise News reports that the moves are a response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has thrown the new season and major sporting activities into disarray.

The prospect of a reduced calendar means a drop in income for F1 and the teams, which is the main reason for delaying the major rules change.

All the teams accept the need to be flexible about the calendar once racing starts.

The decisions stem from a meeting on Thursday involving all the team leaders, F1 chairman Chase Carey, and Managing Director Ross Brawn, and Jean Todt, president of governing body the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

Nine of the 10 teams had already agreed to delay the introduction of the 2021 rules, which demand significant changes to the cars with the aim of promoting better and closer racing.

Only Ferrari asked for more time to consider the idea, and team boss Mattia Binotto backed it at the meeting on Thursday.

Although the technical rules have been delayed, F1 will still introduce in 2021 the planned budget cap of $175m a year, barring some exemptions such as driver salaries. And changes to the sporting rules which modify aspects of the race weekend will also come into force.

The decision means teams will race in 2020 and 2021 under the existing rules, which will deliver a major cost-saving at a time when all are likely to suffer a drop in income, which primarily comes from race-hosting fees and broadcast rights.

And it was agreed that teams will use their 2020 chassis, the survival cell in which the driver sits, again in 2021.

The first seven races in Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands, Spain, and Monaco have all been postponed.

F1 is hoping to start the season “as soon as possible after May”.

A year has to have a minimum of eight Grands Prix to count as a World Championship.

As of Friday, more than 246,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in at least 180 countries and territories, resulting in more than 10,000 deaths and 88,000 recoveries.