Coronavirus: FG Extends Travel Ban To Two More Countries

With increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, the Nigerian government on Friday included Austria and Sweden in its list of high-risk countries.

This was disclosed by the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, who addressed the media on Friday.

Concise News reports that the government on Wednesday issued a travel ban on the United States, United Kingdom, China and 10 other countries over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, announced the ban at a media briefing.

He said that the ban would take effect on Saturday, March 21, and it would last for four weeks and subject to review.

Other countries affected are Japan, Iran, Switzerland, Norway, the Netherlands, France, South Korea, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The Nigerian government also announced the temporary suspension of all visas issued to citizens from these countries.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration had, on Tuesday, banned all government officials from embarking on foreign trips as Nigeria recorded its third case of the deadly virus.