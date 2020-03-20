There are reports that Canadian rapper Drake has been forced into self-isolation after partying with NBA player Kevin Durant who tested positive to coronavirus pandemic.

Concise News understands that Durant had tested positive to the disease, days after hanging out with Drake.

According to Page Six, Drake is now holed up in his mansion, but there is no suggestion that the rapper has been diagnosed with the virus.

The “Hotline Bling” singer had posted a photo of himself with Durant at the West Hollywood venue Nice Guy.

Meanwhile, three actors have so far declared that they tested positive to the virus which has spread globally.