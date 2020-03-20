Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 10,000 Worldwide

More than 10,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official data obtained by AFP on Friday.

It is understood that in total, 10,080 deaths have been reported, with most of them – 4,932 – in Europe.

Italy is the worst-hit country with 3,405 fatalities, followed by China – the starting point of the virus – with 3,248, and Iran with 1,433.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian health agency, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has approved an anti-malaria drug chloroquine for clinical trials in the search for a cure for coronavirus, also known as Covid-19.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, announced this in Lagos on Friday.

“NAFDAC is not approving Chloroquine as a product that can be used for coronavirus because there is no submission to us for registration but because it is under clinical trials, NAFDAC approves medicines meant for clinical trials,” Adeyeye said at the agency’s headquarters in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

“Therefore the medicine is being approved just for the clinical trials.”

She also said, “Right now, we have asked one company to make a batch of Chloroquine for the purpose of clinical trial.”

The US President, Donald Trump, had suggested on Thursday that Chloroquine could treat Covid-19.

Trump, in a White House briefing, said the anti-malaria drugs, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, had shown “tremendous promise.”

But no drug has been approved to treat the new coronavirus.

It is understood that doctors around the world have been desperately administering an array of medicines in search of something to help patients, especially those who are severely ill, according to a New York Times report.