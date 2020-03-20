Coronavirus: CAN Issues Directives To Churches, Declares March 22, 29 Days Of Prayer

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed churches in Nigeria to observe Sunday 22 and 29 March, 2020 as days of prayers against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the President of the association, Rev. Samson Ayokunle and signed on his behalf by his media aide, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, churches are advised to strictly follow the guidelines for combating COVID-19 in all their gatherings as we are trusting God for victory over the plague.

The statement reads in part: “CAN has called on all churches in the country to set aside Sunday 22nd and 29th March 2020 apart to pray for an end to Coronavirus Pandemic in Nigeria and all over the world.

“Our prayers should be as follows: (a) That God should stop the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria and all over the world; (b) That God should protect Nigerians from this disease and (c) That God should heal those who have been infected already.

“We also advised churches to follow these guidelines and precautions in all their gatherings: GUIDELINES FOR COMBATING CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

“A. WORSHIP SERVICE

(i) Ban on the presence of more than 50 people in a gathering have been placed by most state government; therefore, use:

House cell based service or

Online service

Where possible, particularly for churches who do not have online system, services can be broken into shifts of not more than 50 members in each shift.

“B. PRECAUTIONS

(i) Each branch/assembly should provide alcohol-based hand rub (sanitizer) for use.

(ii) Regular washing of hands with soap and water; use of same towel is not allowed.

(iii) Maintain at least 1 meter (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

(iv) Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

(v) Drink hot water regularly.

(vi) Practice respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

(vii) If you have fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, then seek medical care early

(viii) Do not panic. Always pray with Psalm 91 and have faith in God.