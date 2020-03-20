Coronavirus: Buhari’s Daughter In Self-Isolation After Return From UK

One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter is in self-isolation after recently returning from the United Kingdom, Concise News reports.

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, made this known in a series of tweets on her personal handle, @aishambuhari, on Thursday.

According to Mrs. Buhari, her daughter acted based on the advice of the Minister of Health and the Presidential Task Force on Covid -19.

Aisha did not disclose the name of the daughter.

She also added that she has shut down her office “for two weeks with immediate effect while essential staff can work from home as a result of some Staff who recently returned from the UK.”

She wrote, “Good afternoon Nigerians, earlier today (Thursday) my daughter returned from the UK being among the high-burden listed countries of COVID-19.

“Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and that of NCDC, she is on self-isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the COVID-19.

“Please, I urge all parents to do the same, if possible, as prevention is better than cure.”

The president daughter’s return was after the Nigerian government placed a travel ban on countries that have recorded over 1000 coronavirus cases.

As of 18 March 2020, 56,221 people have been tested in the UK, of which 53,595 were confirmed negative and 2,626 were confirmed positive. 103 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

Nigeria, like other countries of the World, is battling to curb the spread of the pathogens that has affected global economy.

So far, Nigeria has recorded 12 confirmed cases with the index case, an Italian who visited Nigeria, on February 27.

States have announced different measures to curb the spread of the virus including banning religious gatherings of over 50 people, closure of schools.