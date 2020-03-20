Coronavirus: Buhari Tells Nigerians What To Do After 12 Confirmed Cases

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians not to panic over the rise in coronavirus cases in Nigeria, Concise News reports.

Africa’s most populous nation, as of March 19, houses 12 cases of Covid-19, with at least 1,300 contacts being traced.

But president Buhari, through his media aide, Garba Shehu, said Thursday that the Nigerian government was on top of the situation.

“To prevent the spread of cases imported into Nigeria, the President has already ordered the restrictions of travel from 13 countries, each with more than 1,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Government has also suspended visas issued to nationals of these countries. The restriction will take effect from March 21 and will remain until further notice. While Nigeria delights in welcoming the world, the safety and protection of our citizens and land must take priority,” a statement from Shehu read.

“The various agencies of government including Media owned by the government have embarked on vigorous campaigns promoting hygiene measures. There are, currently, very stringent regimes of checks at the points of air and sea entry into the country. The effort Nigeria is making as is well known, has already received the commendation of the World Health Organisation (WHO).”

The statement also noted that “the Presidency wishes to assure Nigerians that government is on top of the situation. There is no cause for panic. So far measures put in place are working efficiently. What this country is doing has been recommended as a template.

“The President trusts the relevant Ministers in his cabinet and the officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), who are providing him with constant updates and professional counsel. These officials have a track record of competence.”

To date, more than 233 cases of the new coronavirus have been registered in sub-Saharan Africa and four people have died, making it the least-affected region in the world.

More than 200,000 people have been infected with over 8,000 deaths recorded.