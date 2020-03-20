Coronavirus: Brag And Get Quarantined – Mercy Aigbe Mocks UK Returnees

Nollywood screen diva Mercy Aigbe has taken a swipe at Nigerians who travel out of the country and brag about their trips, as the spread of coronavirus grows.

Aigbe, while speaking on coronavirus pandemic which has spread to over a hundred and twenty countries in the world, dared those categories of people to brag on social media.

Concise News reports that the federal government issued a directive that all returnees should be under self-quarantine after their trips.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the mother of two said “GOne are the days when people showed off with “I just returned from Uk, USA, China, Brag now and get quarantined.

Meanwhile, the federal government on Wednesday issued a travel ban on the United States, United Kingdom, China and 10 other countries over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, announced the ban at a media briefing.

He said that the ban would take effect on Saturday, March 21, and it would last for four weeks and subject to review.