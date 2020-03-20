Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed that a big Nigeria celebity who graced the 7th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) tested positive to coronavirus pandemic.
Olunloyo made the revelation in tweet on Thursday night.
She however did not disclose the sex or identity of the celebrity.
“A BIG Nigerian Celebrity has tested positive for #Covid19. Just like the foreign ones announced, wait for the MSM. Fans don’t like me talking about their fave Celebrities. They ask me to mind my business so pls WASH YOUR HANDS and stay away from Celebrities,”she tweeted.
If U attended #AMVCA2020 and a V.I nightclub last weekend PLS #StayHome at least 7-14 days and #selfquarantine urself. Fever, chills, coughing, sneezing pls get tested, wear mask and stay safe. Isolate yourself, wash hands and pls Celebrities DON'T CALL ME! #CoronaVirusNigeria
— #DrKemi💊🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@KemiOlunloyo) March 19, 2020
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.