Popular cross-dresser Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky has unveiled what his “boyfriend” looks like on social media page.

In a recent post, Bobrisky shared a back view of a young man who he claimed has always encouraged him.

Also refusing to share the young man’s name or tag him in his post, the business tycoon said he didn’t want hungry lions on social media to go for him.

He wrote “When your boyfriend is lit ❤️. Thanks for always supporting me when I needed it. I’m not tagging him here o because of hungry lion.”

Meanwhile, he recently said that many homes in Nigeria will be broken if the country should legalize same sex marriage.

According to Bobrisky who took to social media, the reason why many homes will crumble is that many guys are closet bisexuals.

The cross-dresser tweeted: “But wait o! If Nigerian government approved same sex marriage today, I swear many homes go break. Many of theses guys are bisexual, forget this propose thing”.