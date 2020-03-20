Atiku Reacts To Death Of Senator Ben Murray-Bruce’s Wife

Former Nigeria’s Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has condoled with the former Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Ben Murray-Bruce, over the loss of his wife.

The former Bayelsa senator had disclosed in a statement on Friday on his verified Twitter handle that he lost his wife to cancer.

He wrote, “I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken.

“Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met.

“Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever.

“I miss you, my sweetheart, and my most beautiful girl, Evelyn Murray-Bruce. Forever yours.”

However, reacting to the news on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate extended his deepest condolences to the former senator.

He prayed that God Almighty rest her beautiful soul in peace.

He wrote: “My good friend and brother, @benmurraybruce, on behalf of my family, I extend our deepest condolences. Your family are in our thoughts and prayers. May her beautiful soul rest in peace.